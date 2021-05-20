Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETH. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock remained flat at $$28.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,526. The company has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.87 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.