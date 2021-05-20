Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.15 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $8.59 billion and $9.15 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $73.85 or 0.00179640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06886412 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 222.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

