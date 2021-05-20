ETHplode 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHplode has a total market cap of $35,183.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00017725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.01184598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.09782437 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

