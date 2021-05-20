Ethverse (ETHV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,524.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 48.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5,524.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00130346 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00915372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,370 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

