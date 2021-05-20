Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ERM opened at GBX 1,032 ($13.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 977.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 992.81. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12-month low of GBX 695 ($9.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

