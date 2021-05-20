Evedo (EVED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.19 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $7.19 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.97 or 0.01156002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00057148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.30 or 0.09665598 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

