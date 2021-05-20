Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

