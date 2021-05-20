EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $139.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.07 million to $139.86 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 200,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

