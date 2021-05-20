Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $1,001,600.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vincent T. Marchesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

