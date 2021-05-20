ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of EXLS opened at $97.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $100.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

