ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXLS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $100.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,912 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 874.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

