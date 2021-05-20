Extendicare (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXE. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$8.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.84. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The company has a market cap of C$723.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

