Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.