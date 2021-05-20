F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,756,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $253,539.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

