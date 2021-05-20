F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $349,860.94 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35.
- On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34.
Shares of FFIV stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
