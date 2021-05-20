F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $349,860.94 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

