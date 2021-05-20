Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.87. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $897.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.