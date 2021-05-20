Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

FTCH opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

