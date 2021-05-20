Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

