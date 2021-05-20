Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo Sells 5,854 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,061,015.07.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 15,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastly by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.