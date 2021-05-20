Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.440–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.52 million.Fastly also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 2,777,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,557,660 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

