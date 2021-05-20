FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.30.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $307.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.