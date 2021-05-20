Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,645 ($99.88).

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9,632 ($125.84). 460,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,802.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a one year high of GBX 9,680 ($126.47).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

