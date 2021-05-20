Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,220,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 16.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

