Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

