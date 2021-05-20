Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $196.51 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

