Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

