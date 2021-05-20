Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $281.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $264.84. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

