Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($50.63). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($50.50), with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,865.

Fidessa group Company Profile (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

