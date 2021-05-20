Financial Comparison: Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Model N 0 2 4 0 2.67

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 46.53%. Model N has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.82%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Model N -8.48% -6.16% -2.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 43.17 -$24.69 million N/A N/A Model N $161.06 million 7.56 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -190.28

Model N has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Model N on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions, covering infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; and Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs. In addition, the company offers Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims; and Configure Price Quote, which streamlines the quote to contract process by enabling the configuration of complex services, bundles, and solutions into a single interface; and Contract Lifecycle Management that enables users to create and manage contracts directly. Further, it provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

