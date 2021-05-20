Financial Management Network Inc. Has $739,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $218.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.