Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $579.53. The company had a trading volume of 560,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $678.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.51, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

