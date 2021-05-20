Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.72. 76,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26. American Express has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

