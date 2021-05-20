Financial Review: Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF) vs. Its Rivals

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mitchells & Butlers to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors 793 4297 4875 180 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitchells & Butlers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers Competitors -4.75% -30.69% -0.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion -$142.90 million -59.63 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors $1.79 billion $157.07 million 19.86

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers rivals beat Mitchells & Butlers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

