First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Community currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 89.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Community by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

