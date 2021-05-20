First Financial Co. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 55,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $607.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

