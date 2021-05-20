First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.35

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 683102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

