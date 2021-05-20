First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.76 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.