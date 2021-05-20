First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $313.59 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $889.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

