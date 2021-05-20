First National Trust Co Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $190.84 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.