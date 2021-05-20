First National Trust Co Purchases 881 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $143.19 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

