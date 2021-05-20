First National Trust Co Sells 4,176 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 210,098 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.