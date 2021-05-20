First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.47.

FM stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$19.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.86.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

