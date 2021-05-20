First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.02

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.02 and traded as high as C$31.67. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$30.52, with a volume of 1,573,920 shares traded.

FM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 665.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

