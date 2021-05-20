First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.59 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34.

