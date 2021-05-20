FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FGROY stock remained flat at $$1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit