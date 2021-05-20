FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FGROY stock remained flat at $$1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

