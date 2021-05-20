Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $226.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $16,814,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $9,190,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.26. 752,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

