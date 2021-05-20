Flashstake Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Flashstake has a market cap of $1.40 million and $76,910.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flashstake

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

