Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FLNT opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Fluent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fluent by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

