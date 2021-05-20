FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

