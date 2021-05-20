Foot Locker, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.